Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.

Cineplex stock opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.39 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.97. The firm has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

