Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.
Cineplex stock opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.39 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.97. The firm has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
