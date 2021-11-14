CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CIX. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.29.

TSE:CIX opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.72. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

