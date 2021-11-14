BMO Capital Markets Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.93 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.80.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

