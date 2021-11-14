Head-To-Head Contrast: Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) versus Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million $0.08 31.63

Fc Global Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fc Global Realty and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats Fc Global Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

