Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.03 ($12.98) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.93 and a 200 day moving average of €10.56. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

