Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$150.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$99.11 and a 1 year high of C$152.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

