Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.