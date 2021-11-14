Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

PGEN opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Precigen has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,495. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

