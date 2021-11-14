JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APYX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

