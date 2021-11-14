Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MP Materials (NYSE:MP) to Hold

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MP. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE:MP opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.92. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 17.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

