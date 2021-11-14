Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Sell

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.