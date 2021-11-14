Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $125.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

ASH stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

