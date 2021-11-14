Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

FSM opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

