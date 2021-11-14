HC Wainwright Increases Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target to $14.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 430.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

