Danske Downgrades Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) to Hold

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Aker ASA stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96.
About Aker ASA
