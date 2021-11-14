Danske Downgrades Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) to Hold

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Aker ASA stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

