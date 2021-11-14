Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Cut by Analyst

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday.

AZYO opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.79) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.