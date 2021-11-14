Barclays Boosts ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 140

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 138.75 ($1.81).

LON ITV opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,844 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

