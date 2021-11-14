CIBC Lowers Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) to Hold

CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.89. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$11.72 and a twelve month high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

