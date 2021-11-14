TD Securities Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$14.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.29.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 85.58.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.