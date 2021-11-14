GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$57.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.00.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI opened at C$51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$39.45 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.