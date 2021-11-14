Head to Head Survey: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 6.79, suggesting that its stock price is 579% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.25 $1.59 billion $0.74 13.28 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 1.85% 1.60% 0.55% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Korea Electric Power and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 1 2 2 0 2.20 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Principal Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.