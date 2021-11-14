AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

