CIBC Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.56.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.14.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.