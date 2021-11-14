Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

