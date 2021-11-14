AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.90.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

