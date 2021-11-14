Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Earns Buy Rating from Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.08.

Shares of HDI opened at C$45.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.99 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$23.10 and a 1-year high of C$49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

