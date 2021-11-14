Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Earns Buy Rating from Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.08.
Shares of HDI opened at C$45.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.99 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$23.10 and a 1-year high of C$49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
