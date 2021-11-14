SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. SOC Telemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TLMD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,828. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

