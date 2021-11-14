Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.21

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.21 and last traded at $77.06, with a volume of 33198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,366,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.