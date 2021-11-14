HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.81

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.81 and last traded at $139.10, with a volume of 2633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.37 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

