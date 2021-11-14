Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 276,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,250,602 shares.The stock last traded at $44.58 and had previously closed at $43.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.