Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.14

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.14 and last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 964294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLIQ. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “tender” rating on shares of Alcanna in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.22 million and a PE ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.27.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.