Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $360.64

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $360.64 and last traded at $360.63, with a volume of 11052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 345,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,835,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 230.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

