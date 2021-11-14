Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on K. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.28.

TSE:K opened at C$8.69 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

