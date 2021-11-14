Raymond James Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.92.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$35.99 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$23.56 and a 1 year high of C$50.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

