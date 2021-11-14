mdf commerce’s (MDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.63.

TSE:MDF opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.52. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$5.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.90. The firm has a market cap of C$164.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.39.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

