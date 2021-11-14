Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn $11.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.35.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

BTAI opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $965.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

