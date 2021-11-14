Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Mandalay Resources stock opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.69. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.68. The firm has a market cap of C$260.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

