Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 9,950 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

AZN opened at GBX 8,801 ($114.99) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,794.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,443.10. The company has a market capitalization of £136.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.40. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

