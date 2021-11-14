Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.66 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

