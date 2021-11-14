Analyzing Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -200.49% N/A -12.43% Black Stone Minerals 30.37% 19.55% 11.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 0.00 -$327.42 million ($6.98) 0.00 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 7.10 $121.82 million $0.27 43.19

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.