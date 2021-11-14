Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €90.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.17 ($104.90).

ETR:SAX opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €64.65 ($76.06) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

