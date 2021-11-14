Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

ICMB opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 2.41. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

