Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

DUOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Duolingo stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $118.54 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.70.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $1,664,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $8,917,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $3,698,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

