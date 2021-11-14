Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Buy

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Flywire by 784.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Flywire by 30.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 269.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 186,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

