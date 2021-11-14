Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

