Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.95 Million

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report sales of $885.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the lowest is $865.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $814.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.18.

Shares of TTWO opened at $187.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

