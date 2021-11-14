Morgan Stanley Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $265.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12-month low of $183.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

