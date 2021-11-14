Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $5,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

