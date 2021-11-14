BMO Capital Markets Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $625.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $563.22 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $371.58 and a 1-year high of $565.84. The company has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 197,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 154,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,813,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 66.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

