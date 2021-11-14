Canaccord Genuity Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $38.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.16.

PLUG stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Plug Power by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

